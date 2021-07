EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican rock band Café Tacvba is returning to the Sun City this fall.

According to El Paso Live, the band is set to play the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Wednesday, November 24 at 8 p.m.

Café Tacvba will be joined by special guest Electric Diamond.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. For more information, visit El Paso Live’s website.