Mexican migrants return to bridge encampments following rainstorm, many facing illnesses

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The Mexican migrants who have been living on the International Bridges in Juarez waiting for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to process their asylum claims are back to camping at the bridges following Monday night’s rainstorm.

The migrants were removed and taken to area shelters on Monday evening due to the rain forecast. Tuesday, doctors and nurses arrived at the encampments to examine the migrants.

According to the Chihuahua Health Department, children at the camps are getting sick, many of them are infected with the flu and other head colds.