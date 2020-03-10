Mexican man found hiding inside backseat of car at California border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Calexico downtown port of entry found a man concealed inside the rear seat of a car. (Courtesy CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Mexican man tried to sneak into California by hiding inside the rear seat of a car, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

During a secondary inspection Monday afternoon at the port of entry in downtown Calexico, a detector dog alerted Border officers to the rear seat of a Mitsubishi driven by an 18-year-old woman.

CBP officers searched the rear seat and discovered a 48-year-old male Mexican citizen hidden in a makeshift compartment.

“Although we routinely encounter individuals attempting to enter our country illegally, this incident serves as another example of the inhumane tactics human smugglers will utilize in order to circumvent our laws,” said Pete Flores, CBP director of field operations for San Diego.

The man was pulled from the car and taken into a secure area for further processing. The driver, a U.S. citizen, was taken into CBP custody and later transferred to the Imperial County Jail to await criminal proceedings.

