EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mexican actress, producer, activist and speaker Karla Souza will be the keynote speaker when the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts its 2022 Fiesta Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Souza is best known for her role in the TV series “How To Get Away With Murder” and the sitcom “Home Economics.”

The event will be held starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Hotel Paso Del Norte, 10 Henry Trost Court. Individual tickets are not on sale yet but tables and sponsorships are available.

The Hispanic Chamber will be honoring the Sun Bowl Association, which organizes the annual college football bowl game and events surrounding it, with its Vision of Excellence Award for 2022.

