Mesquite Elementary one in three New Mexico schools receiving Dept. Ed Blue Ribbon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mesquite Elementary School in the Gadsden Independent School District has been named by the Department of Education as one of three schools in New Mexico as a National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, which recognizes outstanding schools throughout the country.

Other schools recognized with this honor in New Mexico includes Mesa Verde Elementary in Farmington, and Coronado Elementary in Hobbs.



The Blue Ribbon designation honors public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on overall academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps. 325 schools around the nation were selected this year.

“This is a very prestigious program with a rigorous application process designed to identify and recognize the country’s best schools,” said Kurt Steinhaus Public Education Secretary Designate. “Every New Mexican should take pride in these three schools and the extraordinary work they are doing to close achievement gaps, create positive learning environments and set children on the path to academic success.”

Principal Angela Silvaggio said the whole community worked together to encourage Mesquite Elementary students to believe in themselves.

“Everyone was working toward that one goal — to convince our students that they are no different than any other student and they definitely could do it. They bought into it, and we’re just so thrilled,” Silvaggio said.

In commenting on the award, GISD Superintendent Travis Dempsey wrote in a District wide message to all staff: “Congratulations to the staff, students, and parents of Mesquite Elementary school. Being acknowledged as a Blue-Ribbon school is the highest honor recognized by the US Department of Education. This validates years of hard work and dedication this staff has committed to the communities they serve.”

Mesquite will hold a celebration on Friday, October 8 at 12:30 p.m. starting in the cafeteria and ending at the school’s playground for a Festival of Fun for parents, students and the community.

Mesquite Elementary will receive their award at an in-person event November 4-5 at the Gaylord National Conference Center in National Harbor, MD.

