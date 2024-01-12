EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of the oldest campuses in the El Paso Independent School District celebrated a historic milestone Friday, Jan. 12. Mesita Early Childhood Development Center (ECDC) commemorated 115 years of providing excellent leadership and education to young children in the El Paso community.

Photos by Ernie Chacon/EPISD

A special ceremony was held at the campus’ multipurpose room in the early afternoon. Kids wore party hats and held up posters which read, “Happy 115th birthday, Mesita.” Chico, the El Paso Chihuahuas mascot, also came out to help celebrate the special occasion. Students excitedly cheered as Chico gave high-fives to each one of them.

“To say that we are continually serving our children at our 115th year is such an honor and a privilege,” said Mesita ECDC Principal Laila Ferris. “The excitement that goes with knowing the strength of who we are as El Paso ISD continues on through our children that come through our doors every day.”

The school was originally named for Dr. Walter N. Vilas, a pioneering El Paso physician and dedicated school member (1904 – 1908). Vilas Elementary School opened its doors Jan. 13, 1909, in El Paso’s Sunset Heights neighborhood.

The school was once in danger of shutting down until community members came up with an idea to save the campus.

“The original Mesita, located along Stanton Street was bursting at the seams. There was a waiting list, and the only logical thing to do was to combine Mesita and Vilas Elementary School,” said first-grade dual language teacher Patricia Castaño.

Today, the campus serves students from Pre-K to second grade, providing the district’s youngest learners with a unique and nurturing environment that caters to their specific needs.

Mesita ECDC is also home to El Paso ISD’s first dual-language program, known as the Connecting Worlds – Mundos Unidos Gifted and Talented Dual Language Program. Mesita ECDC has expanded its dual-language offerings to include Mandarina Chinese, acknowledging the linguistic needs of the El Paso region and the global community.

More events to celebrate Mesita ECDC’s historic year are planned for later in 2024.