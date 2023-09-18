EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Mesilla Valley Mall in Las Cruces wants to remind Borderland shoppers to get a jump on their holiday shopping this year.

The Las Cruces mall has dubbed the arrival of fall and the unofficial start of the holiday season as “Fall-i-Days!”

“Cooler weather helps get people in the holiday spirit,” said MVM General Manager Loretta Pina. “So, we designated the start of fall as Fall-i-Days! as a way of reminding shoppers to get a head start on their holiday shopping by beginning early or by starting their shopping list.”

Pina said Fall-i-Days! includes Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

According to a new survey conducted by Bankrate, a consumer financial services company, 24% of holiday shoppers plan to begin or have already begun making purchases, with another 26% planning to start in October.

“To celebrate Fall-i-Days! participating stores in the mall will offer sale-priced items and special promotions. Certain stores are now stocking cold weather apparel and decorating for the holidays, and we’ll be decorating the mall itself soon,” Pina said.

MVM has more than 80 retail stores and shops and is the only regional mall in southern New Mexico. “We’re currently at 95% occupancy,” Pina said. Anchor stores include JCPenney, Dillard’s, Barnes & Noble, Conn’s HomePlus and Allen Theaters-Cineport 10. Household Furniture will soon occupy the space formerly occupied by Sears.

Also new to MVM will be the Chile City Kitty cat café. The café will be a coffee shop and eatery that will, in conjunction with the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, have adoptable cats available on-site. The café will occupy the space once held by Regis Hair Salon next to the women’s area of Dillard’s and is scheduled to open soon.

Other offerings include jewelry, apparel and footwear for children and adults, sporting apparel, health and beauty, car rental and a food court. Kiosks that offer a variety of goods and services are located throughout the mall.

MVM also hosts ongoing, on-site events. “Our goal is to make MVM a destination for people to gather and socialize, shop, eat and be entertained,” Pina said. Events included photos with Santa, Paranormal Cirque, Visit the Easter Bunny, Kids Can Pop-up Market, the Artist, Crafters and Creators Bazaar, and Back to School Carnival.

Pina adds that MVM offers a safe shopping experience with security officers who patrol the mall and a temperature-controlled environment for shopper comfort.

Visit mesillavalleymall.com for a complete list of stores, shopping hours and to join the mall’s e-club that provides updates on sales, events, and promotions. Updated MVM information is also available on Facebook and Instagram.

MVM hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday with extended holiday hours coming soon.

Public transportation to MVM is available via RoadRUNNER Transit – route 8.