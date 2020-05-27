Mescalero Apache Tribe under lockdown after first COVID-19 death

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Mescalero Apache Tribe is on a 14-day lockdown following the death of one of its residents Tuesday.

The tribe announced the death of an elderly woman from COVID-19. She was the second person to test positive for the virus, but the tribe’s first death.

“The individual that passed was the second resident to test positive,” Tribal President Gabe Aguilar said in a statement. “She was tested just hours after our first case was confirmed. It has been only a few days since the virus came to the Reservation. This virus moves quickly and targets our elders.”

The lockdown started on Monday and all offices and businesses on the Reservation are closed during the time-period. Any residents not complying with the lockdown will be fined, an officials statement from the tribe said.

“The Tribe is being strict for a reason,” Aguilar said. “The Tribe has worked hard over the last two months to avoid this. I am heartbroken. The family is heartbroken. But we must keep going. We must come together to stop the virus.”

More updates are available at the Mescalero Apache Tribe website and Facebook page.