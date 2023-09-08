EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new pavement and rehabilitation project will be starting next Monday, Sep. 11 in West El Paso, and is expected to take around a year to finish, according to TxDOT.

Crews were out in the field on Thursday, Sep. 7 marking damaged curb segments and installing traffic control as well as construction signs to prepare for the new project.

TxDOT says the project will take place in two areas, from Sunland Park Drive to Doniphan and from East Yandell to Glory Road/Baltimore.

TxDOT says the contractor will begin working on Monday on the segment from Sunland Park Drive to Doniphan Drive and the damaged sections of the curb will be addressed first.

Motorists can expect daytime single-lane closures between the non-peak hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Once the damaged curb sections are fixed, construction will shift to the primary operation of the project which involves milling the asphalt roadway surface and replacing it with a new asphalt pavement which will provide a safe and more durable roadway, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT has provided an image of the project’s limits.

During the pavement rehabilitation process, motorists can expect Mesa to be down to one lane in certain segments while crews mill old pavement overnight and replace it with new asphalt paving during the day.

Pavement work is expected to pause in November and resume in March of 2024 or when conditions are favorable for asphalt paving.

Curb replacement may continue as needed and the project is expected to be completed in August of 2024, according to TxDOT.

The $13.9 million rehabilitation project will remove and replace from two to six-and-a half inches of pavement.

Drivers are reminded to remain work zone aware, watch for crews, pack their patience, and allow extra time to reach their destination.

TxDot says to help alleviate traffic, seek alternate routes when possible.