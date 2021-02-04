Mental health professionals create new podcast focusing on wellness COVID-19 pandemic

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – With mental health being at the forefront during times of uncertainty, Emergence Health Network, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and The Meadows Foundation EHN is collaborating on a new wellness podcast.

This is Wellness with Emergence Health Network is the name of this new podcast. Their first season will include COVID-19 topics.

“The goal is to address all aspects of our lives that make up our well-being, which is especially important these days. Season One will include 11 episodes related to COVID-19. Our mental health professionals will explore topics such as grief, parenting, patient care, the importance of self-care and financial wellness during times of uncertainty,” said Celeste Nevarez, Emergence Health Network Clinical Services Chief.

This new Wellness with Emergence Health Network Podcast is available on Apple, Google, Spotify, and Amazon music.

Kristi Daugherty, Emergence Health Network Chief Executive Officer adds, “We are excited about this initiative because it is another resource available to our community and for those throughout Texas. We invite everyone to take some time for themselves, listen in and discover how to care for their well-being,”

Emergence Health Network offers a variety of resources such as the Crisis Counseling Program, Rental & Utility Assistance available to Veterans and youth patient care among other things.

If you or someone you know needs help you can reach their crisis hotline at 1-877-562-6467 or visit their webpage at Home (El Paso Strong) – Emergence Health Network.