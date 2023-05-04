EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Emergence Health Network (EHN) will be hosting “Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day” and “Community Resource Fair” in honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at El Paso Zoo.

Throughout the month, EHN will host multiple events to educate El Paso community about the importance of mental health, kicking off with a special event dedicated specifically to children.

“As we celebrate Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Day, we want to remind our community that “acceptance” is caring for our mental health just like we would our physical health. We embrace and accept treatment and services needed for diabetes and other illnesses. Mental health should be no different,” said Kristi Daugherty, EHN CEO.

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States and the second leading cause among young adults. Cases may vary, it could take someone years between the time symptoms first appear and when they get help. Early identification and treatment can make an impact in successfully manage mental health and recover.

“Ask friends, co-workers, and family how they are doing and if you need to speak more in-depth to a mental health professional, take that step,” added Daugherty.

“On Saturday we are excited to offer the first 150 kids’ entrance into the zoo for free. The first 100 adults will also get free admission. We also have several free family fun activities such as a magic show, Princess Singing Show, and special performances by the Riverside High School Drumline and Youth Ballroom Dancers from Shundo Dance Studio. Kids can also get free face paintings and rides on the zoo carousel from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plus, as part of the Community Resource Fair, several local agencies that provide services for children will have informational booths located throughout the zoo. There’s a lot going on, so we hope zoo-goers will walk around, visit the local organizations, enjoy the activities, and have a great family day,” said Noreen Jaramillo, EHN Director of Communication.