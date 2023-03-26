EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who held up a grocery store at gunpoint and stole two packages of cookies in Central El Paso on Tuesday, March 14.

Police say two men walked into El Fandango Grocery store, 1928 Olive, at around 1 p.m. March 14. One of the men then “approached the store clerk, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the cash register,” according to Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

After the clerk was unable to open the cash register, both men walked towards the exit, grabbed a package of cookies and fled the store.

Police say both men appear to be Hispanic. The suspect with the handgun is described to be in his late teens, has a thin build, a light complexion, and had his eyebrows shaved off at the time.

The second suspect is described to be in his early 20’s and has an average build and height.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this person should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.