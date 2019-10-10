Memorial girl killed in crash outside of Roberts Elementary School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A memorial was created in honor of Alexa Barrera who died tragically outside Oran Roberts Elementary school in El Paso’s Upper Valley.

Stuffed animals and flowers have been set up to remember the 7-year-old who was run over while walking to school early Wednesday morning.

Neighbors tell KTSM 9 News that they have been shaken by the tragedy.

“It’s sad that things like these have to happen in order for us to be more cautious about how we’re driving through school zones and not be on our phones,” said Dulce Lerma who lives near the school.

The El Paso Police Department has not said what caused the crash.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Alexa’s family cover funeral expenses.