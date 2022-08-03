EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been three years since the mass shooting occurred on August 3rd, and events planned throughout the area are bringing the community together to heal from the trauma.

Since the Walmart shooting in El Paso, everyone in the community is still healing at their own pace. And while events are planned, several community organizations stand ready to help those still healing from the impact of August 3.

The Community Recovery Center is providing therapy services for individuals, families, and children who have been impacted – free of charge today at 8730 Boeing Drive. 9am – 6 pm

Chief of Clinical services of Emergency Health Network, Celeste Nevarez, experienced the tragic shooting on August 3rd since it happened right near her home and she says right away she saw an increase in the number of calls to the Crisis Hotline for Mental Health Support.

More so in the area near where the shooting occurred that included people searching for their loved ones or people who were injured during the shooting.

“I think for some, the healing process involves these types of events and commencements to be able to come together and gather in remembrance, and I think for others it can be really upsetting or reopen some of those wounds. It just depends on where people are at in their healing process and what makes more sense for them.”

Nevarez tells KTSM people that were involved in the 2019 shooting both heal and still hurt till this day.

Adding that although the mass shooting happened near her home, luckily she was not at Walmart that day.

“In those few days after, we were able to establish what we now have as our Community and Recovery Center our (CRC) we are here on Boeing, nearby, because we did have families coming in, law enforcement coming in, first responders, everybody that was impacted and really and truly that I want to make note that everybody in El Paso was impacted, and so it didn’t have to be somebody that was on scene.”

If you’re planning to participate in any memorial events, Ponder Park will be having a memorial and procession with the border network for human rights at 9 a.m.

Following a Luminaria lighting at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. where El Paso Pro-Musica will play and tags will be provided to write messages of hope. Plus, Emergence and Aliviane will be available.

As for Ascarate Park, they will have a united way and the county of El Paso holding a public community ceremony with Luminarias and an open healing garden.

Narvaez encourages people to pause and reflect where we are and to heal as a community.

