Memorial at Cielo Vista Walmart visible from I-10 and Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The memorial at the Cielo Vista Walmart is now open to the public.

Grand Candela can be seen from I-10 and Juarez.

For the past three months since the Walmart shooting happened all that was visible while driving on I-10 was a green fence. Now, a 30 foot tall memorial called the grand candela is standing strong representing the 22 lives lost.

“I prefer seeing this than just that emptiness that you know when you pass by you just see this dark empty space,” said Deborah Anchondo the sister of shooting victim Andre Anchondo.

However, Deborah said she wishes Walmart had waited to re-open the store until after the memorial was completed.

“They could have waited until tomorrow to open, but you know I’m not going got focus on that. I believe that this is something that’s going to help the community kind of have a little bit of closure,” said Deborah Anchondo.

It’s been over a week since the store has re-opened. Walmart officials at the memorial unveiling said that they have been overwhelmed by the amount of people who have visited the store and the support they have shown.

“This is their Walmart and their not going to let the events of August 3rd define them and decide where they want to shop and where they want to spend their time,” said Todd Peterson the Vice President and Regional General Manager of Walmart. “It speaks to the content of the character of those individuals who live in El Paso who live in Juarez and who shop at this store.”

The Grand Candela is most visible at night. It has twenty-two pillars representing the twenty-two lives lost. A plaque is placed in front dedicating the memorial to the victims in both English and Spanish.

Plaque dedicating memorial to the victim is English and Spanish.

“With this memorial we have determined that this will bring us together and this will make us stronger and this will make us more El Paso than we were before,” said Erik Nabors and El Pasoan. “So if anybody wanted to change El Paso, you failed. We are stronger than we ever were before.”

According to Walmart it was important to make something that could be seen on both sides of the border since many Mexican Nationals were also killed. This in an effort to help both communities heal.

“I think the candela is a tremendous monument and the description is reflective of our region,” said Mayor Dee Margo. “Walmart has done a fantastic job both with the management of the store, the changes that have gone on, their listening to their associates and it’s part of the healing process in my mind.”

Grand Candela with Juarez lights shining in the background.

The Grand Candela is open to the public twenty-four house and will have security present. However, Walmart encourages people to visit during store hours which is 6 a.m. till midnight.