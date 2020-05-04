Medical students to assist El Paso Health Department During COVID-19 Pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nearly 45 Foster School of Medicine students are willing and ready to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, a group of students have volunteered to help the City of El Paso Department of Public Health by calling or texting medium- and high-priority individuals in the community who have a higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19 due to preexisting health conditions.

They will keep in touch with these individuals, checking by phone or by text if they develop any symptoms of possible COVID-19 infection. The volunteers range from first- to fourth-year medical students, a release said.

“We are truly proud of our students volunteering to help our community,” said Linda Ellis, M.D., M.J., M.A., FACP, associate dean of student affairs at the Foster School of Medicine. “This is an excellent opportunity for our students to apply their knowledge in epidemiology with instruction and collaboration with the Department of Public Health. While not receiving academic credit, they are experiencing hands-on learning that will benefit their practice of medicine throughout their careers.”