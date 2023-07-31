EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, July 31, the fourth day of trial resumed for the man being charged with capital murder in the killing of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Peter Herrera in March 2019.

In court the jury viewed autopsy photos of Deputy Peter Herrera and saw the aftermath of injuries after being allegedly shot and beat by Facundo Chavez.

The first witness on the stand today testified that a line search was conducted at the scene as authorities were looking for a weapon.

The second witness was the Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Mario Rascón, and he testified that there was blunt force injuries to the forehead, cheek bone area and nose.

Along with heart, diaphragm and spine damage and the left kidney being removed.

“Cause of death is multiple gun shot wounds.” Rascón said.

Rascón said multiple bullets and fragments were found and removed from Deputy Herrera at the time of the autopsy.

This is a developing story and will be updated once we learn more.