LUBBOCK, Texas — A photojournalist at the scene of a plane crash near County Road 7300 and 2500 on Friday said a representative from the Medical Officer’s office showed up. Officials have not yet officially confirmed the crash was fatal, but a plane was fully engulfed in flames after it crashed late Friday morning to the south of Lubbock.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58 airplane crashed in a field south of the Lubbock Executive Airport around 11:40 a.m. The FAA said only the pilot was on board.

(Nexstar Media Inc. / EverythingLubbock.com)

Video from the tower at 7403 University Avenue showed smoke in a field. Photos showed a destroyed airplane along with EMS and volunteer firefighters on scene.

A tweet from the National Transportation Safety Board said the agency started an investigation into the crash.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release on Friday afternoon:

“At approximately 1140 a.m. on 3-17-23, The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a single plane crash on County Road 2500 between 98th Street and 114th Street. Deputies are still on scene, and we ask that the public avoid the area at this time. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and we will refer all further questions to them.”

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.