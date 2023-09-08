EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A band member from Bowie High School had a medical emergency and received emergency treatment at the Bowie vs. Ysleta game at Bowie High School Friday night, Sept. 9, the El Paso Independent School District confirmed.

ESPN 600 reported that the game was called off in the fourth quarter with Bowie leading 21-12 after a person had a medical emergency and had CPR performed on them.

Fire dispatch confirmed that one person was transported Code 3 (life-threatening condition).

EPISD sent out the following statement about the incident:

“During today’s football game between Ysleta and Bowie high schools at Baty Simmang Memorial Stadium, a Bowie student experienced a medical emergency. The student was quickly attended to by the medical team on site, who assessed the situation and ensured the necessary precautions were taken.

“Emergency medical services (EMS) were subsequently called to the scene and promptly transported the student to receive further medical attention. Out of respect for the Bowie High School community, the remainder of the football game was canceled, along with all of the associated activities.

“The collective thoughts of El Paso ISD are with the student, their family, and the entire Bowie community. The safety and security of students is the district’s highest priority, and we will continue to provide any necessary assistance and support to the affected individuals.

“We request that the privacy of the student and their family be respected at this time. We also want to express our sincere gratitude to the medical personnel and EMS for their swift response and ongoing care.”