EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Father’s Day this Sunday, June 18, a Sun City father is reflecting on the time his son was in a NICU after being born prematurely.

Retired Marine Matthew Cuellar is now the owner and founder of Thrive Martial Arts on North Mesa, where he spends most of his quality time with his 5-year-old son William.

After William was born on December 11, 2017, Cuellar says his son was diagnosed with Total Luminous Pulmonary Vein Disconnection.

“He came the exact way he’s supposed to that even forever made me stronger. So I can’t get mad at something that made me a better person and I can’t get mad at something that will eventually make him a better version. Cause he’s going to draw from that,” said Cuellar.

Spending long nights at El Paso Children’s Hospital with his wife Nancy, Cuellar tells KTSM they eventually had to drive eight hours to Dallas for his two open heart back-to-back surgeries.

“You know I go in and the nurses were like just talk to him or you can sing with him or you can tell him bedtime stories and I was like “I don’t know any bedtime stories, I’m a former marine” I teach Kung Fu you know, so I got the bedtime stories and I just make them up as I go along,” Cuellar tells his son, “If you’re going to have any memories of this, I want you to have memories of us laughing and being dumb together.”

As William began getting his annual checkups at the cardiologist, Cuellar says they noticed a speech delay during his toddler years.

“We were trying to get a speech therapist, because we realized that he wasn’t hitting his milestones. We ended up doing speech therapy over zoom. You know which is crazy cause we’re trying to do zoom with a three-year-old is absolutely nuts. Even though his annunciation isn’t quite there, his understanding of the world is really well because I ask him to go clean his room. He goes and cleans his room. If I need help around here, he helps out around here. He knows there’s consequences to every action,” said Cuellar.

Cuellar says while he and his wife never had plans to start a family after 10 years of marriage, they’re happy they did because William has brought so much joy into their lives.

“Sometime’s we feel like oh, we made a kid, but really, he made me a dad,.”

