Medicaid offers comprehensive tobacco cessation program to help those wanting to quit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Human Services (NMHSD) wants to remind Medicaid recipients of the comprehensive tobacco cessation program available for those wanting to quit smoking, vaping or other tobacco use.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), tobacco smoking often starts during adolescence but can have detrimental health effects throughout life.

Experts say the initiation of smoking during adolescence is closely associated with persistent smoking in adulthood and the health effects of chronic smoking.

Senate Bill 131 Tobacco Licensing and Tobacco and E-Cigarette Sales, created a regulatory licensing system for the manufacturing, distribution, and retail of tobacco products, to be administered by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division at the Regulation and Licensing Department and raises the legal age for purchases of e-cigarette and other tobacco products from 18 to 21.

“Medicaid enrollees have nearly double the smoking rates of the general population, and smoking-related medical costs are responsible for 11 percent of Medicaid costs nationally,” said Nicole Comeaux, state Medicaid director in a release.

“The tobacco cessation we’re offering now will not only benefit those who want to quit tobacco use and live a healthy life but also have long-term savings for the Medicaid program. Over 70 percent of those who smoke report wanting to quit and we want to make sure they have access to the right tools to make them successful,” said Comeaux.

All three NMHSD accountable managed care organization partners, Western Sky, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Presbyterian offer tobacco cessation medication and counseling services under this Medicaid program.

“This is one of the most comprehensive approaches I have seen to help Medicaid enrollees quit smoking and other tobacco use,” said Dr. Robert Taylor, President of Board of Directors for the American Heart Association in Albuquerque in a release.

The smoking cessation coverage includes medications such as varenicline (CHANTIX®), bupropion, nicotine lozenges, nicotine patches, nicotine gums, nicotine sprays, and nicotine inhalers.

According to the American Heart Association, some benefits of quitting tobacco include the ability to exercise and be physically active with less shortness of breath, sense of smell and taste return to normal, the stains on teeth and fingernails fade and saving hundreds or thousands of dollars a year.

“People should realize that the health benefits of smoking cessation are almost immediate. There is an improvement in heart rate and blood pressure within the hour of smoking cessation. Improvements in circulation and breathing occur within weeks. The risk of heart disease, stroke and lung cancer drop within the year. Therefore, it is never too late to stop smoking,” Dr. Robert Taylor said in a release.