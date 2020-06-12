Meal distribution hours changing for Las Cruces Public Schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Meal distribution hours will be adjusted for the Las Cruces Public Schools and Families and Youth, Inc. lunch distribution program.

Beginning June 17, summer meal distributions will be available between the hours of 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. to safeguard personnel against rising summer temperatures, a release said.

The distribution sites are:

Alameda Elementary – 1325 N. Alameda Blvd.

Central Elementary – 105 Alameda Blvd.

Cesar Chavez Elementary – 5250 Holman Rd.

Conlee Elementary – 1701 Boston Dr.

Desert Hills Elementary – 280 Roadrunner Pkwy

Doña Ana Elementary – 5551 Camino De Flores

Hermosa Heights Elementary – 1655 E. Amador Ave.

Hillrise Elementary – 1400 Curnutt St.

Loma Heights Elementary – 1600 E. Madrid Ave.

Lynn Middle School – 950 S. Walnut St.

MacArthur Elementary – 655 4th St.

Mesa Middle School – 7225 N Jornada Rd.

Mesilla Elementary – 2362 Calle Del Sur

Mesilla Park Elementary – 955 W. Union Ave.

Picacho Middle School – 1040 N. Motel Blvd.

Tombaugh Elementary – 226 Carver Rd.

University Hills Elementary – 2005 S. Locust St.

Valley View Elementary – 915 California Ave.

Vista Middle School – 4465 Elks Dr.

Families and Youth, Inc. will staff meal distribution at the following locations during the same schedule: