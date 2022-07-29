MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to solve a crime.

According to a news release, on July 24, the detention facility went into lockdown as “heavy smoke” poured into the building. Investigators said an unknown man, pictured below, was camera throwing a lit road flare on top of the jail.

If you recognize this suspect, or know anything about this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.