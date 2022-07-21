MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deceased person found in a structure fire.

Around 1:45 pm on Wednesday, July 20, the Midland Fire Department, Midland Police Department and the Midland County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a structure fire in the 2300 block of Cloverdale. Upon arrival, the structure was found to be a trailer home, according to the news release.

During the initial response, it was determined that the address of the structure was within County limits and a deputy from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office was also dispatched out to the scene. The fire was put out and later during the investigation a body was found.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to rule out the possibility of foul play. No further details are available at this time.