The Golden Arches will drop its biggest global meal yet with menu items famously featured in movies, television shows and songs.

DALLAS (KDAF) — McDonald’s has been famously featured in classic films, anime and even music videos making itself a part of pop culture.

So it makes sense that they would be giving cinema fans front-row seats to its brand new experience. The “As Featured In Meal” is a collection of iconic fan favorite menu items that have made appearances throughout pop culture cinema, television and music.

Their first meal will be inspired by Mickey D’s “cameo” in the new Marvel Studios Disney + series, Loki 2 for the second season, according to the franchise.

McDonald’s The As Featured in Meal

“For a limited time, fans can relive the magic of their favorite characters and artists with one of three main menu items and sides – all famously featured. The meal will include a choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, Quarter Pounder® with Cheese or Big Mac® Sandwich along with Medium World Famous Fries®, a Medium soft drink and the newly-branded Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce – inspired by McDonald’s next ‘as featured in’ moment with Marvel Studios’ “Loki” Season 2, streaming October 6 on Disney+,” McDonald’s said in a press release.

McDonald’s understands the relationships that fans have with their favorite characters on the big screen. Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald’s put it perfectly:

“It’s not only our real-life fans who have a go-to order… for decades our favorite movie and TV characters have, too.”