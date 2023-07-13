EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — McAlister’s Deli is opening a new location in West El Paso, offering a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine-in, outdoor seating, pickup station, curbside pickup and catering.

Photo courtesy of McAlister’s Deli.

The grand opening of the restaurant will take place on Monday, July 17 at 10:30 a.m. located at 7040 North Mesa Street, Bldg. B-1.

The restaurant chain says the first 100 guests for the first five days will be given free tea for a year which entitles the winners to one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks.

Photo courtesy of McAlister’s Deli.

Prior to the grand opening, the restaurant invites all teachers, PTO members, medical professionals, veterans, first responders, military personnel and truck drivers to a complimentary meal on Friday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Attendees must show a badge or ID and one guest is permitted with each attendee.

McAlister’s regular hours will be:

Sunday to Thursday- 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday- 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

McAlister’s is known for their handcrafted sandwiches, fresh salads, stuffed spuds and their famous sweet tea.