EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — McAlister’s Deli opened its third El Paso location Monday, Sept. 24, and has a special offer to celebrate.

The fast-growing, fast-casual deli restaurant chain opened its doors in the Eastlake area of El Paso, at 12241 Eastlake Blvd, Building G, Suite 601.

The first 100 guests in line for each of the first five days will receive “Free Tea for a Year.”

That means winners are entitled to one free tea per week for 52 straight weeks.

McAlister’s Deli is known for its “handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea,” according to a news release sent out by the company.

McAlister’s is inviting first responders, medical professionals, active military personnel, veterans, teachers, PTO members and truck drivers to have a free meal on Friday, Sept. 22. Badge or ID must be shown to qualify.

Founded in 1989, McAlister’s Deli has more than 520 restaurants in 29 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta.