EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser will host a news conference Thursday afternoon, Jan. 11 to provide an update on the migrant situation in the Borderland.

The news conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 at City Hall located at 300 N. Campbell Council Chambers Lobby, First Floor.

Additionally, the news conference will be streamed live on the City of El Paso YouTube Channel and City TV.

This is a developing story and we will update once we learn more.