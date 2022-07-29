EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — He was a force of nature. He was purely El Paso. He was ‘the guy in front of H&H Carwash.’ Maynard Haddad, the longtime former owner of H&H Carwash and Coffee Shop, a Central E Paso staple, died Thursday at 88 years old.

Haddad closed the doors on H&H Car Wash & Coffee Shop in July 2021 after 63 years in business. The legendary business was known for its spectacular Mexican food and Haddad, who was often found sitting out front, smoking a cigar. It’s the only place in El Paso you could grab a plate of tacos, get a car wash, and find yourself engaged in lively conversations.

The restaurant opened in 1959 by Haddad’s father, a Syrian immigrant new to El Paso. It was kept running by Maynard and his daughter in the later years.

H&H fell on tough times during the pandemic, which forced the car wash to close before Haddad announced the restaurant’s permanent closure in 2021. When asked why he was closing shop after all these years, he simply replied, “there comes a time and the time is now.”

Haddad told KTSM he intended to spend more time with his wife and family.

In addition to H&H, Maynard was a hardcore UTEP Athletics fan. He counted Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and dozens of UTEP coaches among his friends.

KTSM will have more on Haddad’s legacy on El Paso and UTEP coming up tonight.

