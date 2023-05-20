EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Las Cruces Public Schools will be postponing commencement exercises for Mayfield High School’s Class of 2023 due to several thunderstorms developing on Saturday afternoon, May 20 near the Field of Dreams.

The ceremony, which was previously scheduled at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, has been rescheduled at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 21 at the Field of Dreams.

District officials have been monitoring the weather the last few days with the assistance of the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa. Storms originally were expected to pass through but developed quickly, needing swift action.

“We understand this is a tremendous inconvenience for graduates and families, but the safety of everyone at the stadium is of paramount importance,” said Deputy Superintendent of Operations for LCPS, Gabe Jaquez.

All commencement ceremonies have been broadcast live, courtesy of LCPS-TV.