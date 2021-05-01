May 1 Election: Who and what is on the ballot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s Election Day and if you haven’t been to the polls yet, there’s still some time to get to vote.
The May 1 Uniform Election’s biggest races are for board seats on the El Paso Independent School District and the Socorro Independent School District boards of trustees, however, there are important elections and propositions on the ballot in some of the county’s outlying communities as well.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the May 1 Uniform election. You can find your voting center at https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/current_election.
Here is who and what is on the ballot (info collected from sample ballots on epcountyvotes.com) for Saturday’s election:
There are four seats up for grabs in both the EPISD and SISD board of trustees races:
El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees
District No. 1
- Leah Hanany
- Jennie Tipton Lasley
- Arturo Dominguez
District No. 3
- Rene Fierro
- Leslie Hoard
- Josh Acevedo
District No. 4
- Diane M. Dye
- Frances de Santos Whitaker
- Isabel Hernandez
- Fainot Pierre
- Claudia Soto
- Betty Ann Halliburton
District No. 5
- Willeta I. Corbett
- Israel Irrobali
- Jerome Tilghman
- Cordia L. “Vanessa” Betts
- Stephen W. Hayes, Sr.
Socorro Independent School District Board of Trustees
District No. 2
- Jack Duncan, Jr.
- Veronica J. Esparza
- William Carrasco
- Cynthia “Cindy” Najera
District No. 3
- Fancy Adams
- Angelica Rodriguez
- Ricardo Castellano
District No. 4
- Jaime Martinez
- Paul Guerra
District No. 5
- Pablo Barrera
- Gary Gandara
Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District
Proposition A
The issuance of $225,000,000 bonds for the construction, repair and replacement of waterworks system and sanitary sewer system and the levy of taxes adequate to provide for payment of the bonds.
Proposition B
The issuance of $225,000,000 refunding bonds for the refunding of any bonds outstanding at the time of issuance and the levy of taxes adequate to provide for payment for the returning bonds.
Paseo del Este Municipal Utility District No. 5 Board of Directors
- Kristen Ortega
- Veronica Lascurain
- Gerardo Sanchez
Paseo del Este Municipal Utility District No. 10 Board of Directors
- Ysrael Valencia
- Luis Ortega
- Antonio Gallardo
Town of Anthony
Mayor
- Benjamin Romero, Jr.
Alderman Place No. 1
- Fernando Ramirez
- Jose Garcia
Alderman Place No. 2
- Shawn Weeks
Town of Horizon City
Alderman Place No. 1
- Matthew Gardea
- Walter L. Miller
Alderman Place No. 2
- Scott Quiroz
Alderman Place No. 4
- Andres “Andy” Renteria
Alderman Place No. 6
- Rafael “Ralph” Padilla, Jr.
Proposition A
The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the Town of Horizon City, Texas, at the rate of one-fourth (1/4) of one percent (1%) to continue providing revenue for the maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
El Paso County Emergency Services District No. 1
Proposition A
The adoption of a local sales and use tax in El Paso County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed one and one-half percent (1.5%) in any location in the district.
There are 217,404 registered voters eligible for this election. A total of 4,870 people voted during the early election period from April 19 to April 27.
For more information — such as to check if you’re registered, where to vote and what you need to vote — visit epcountyvotes.com.
