May 1 Election: Who and what is on the ballot

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s Election Day and if you haven’t been to the polls yet, there’s still some time to get to vote.

The May 1 Uniform Election’s biggest races are for board seats on the El Paso Independent School District and the Socorro Independent School District boards of trustees, however, there are important elections and propositions on the ballot in some of the county’s outlying communities as well.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the May 1 Uniform election. You can find your voting center at https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/current_election.

Here is who and what is on the ballot (info collected from sample ballots on epcountyvotes.com) for Saturday’s election:

There are four seats up for grabs in both the EPISD and SISD board of trustees races:

El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees

District No. 1

Leah Hanany

Jennie Tipton Lasley

Arturo Dominguez

District No. 3

Rene Fierro

Leslie Hoard

Josh Acevedo

District No. 4

Diane M. Dye

Frances de Santos Whitaker

Isabel Hernandez

Fainot Pierre

Claudia Soto

Betty Ann Halliburton

District No. 5

Willeta I. Corbett

Israel Irrobali

Jerome Tilghman

Cordia L. “Vanessa” Betts

Stephen W. Hayes, Sr.

Socorro Independent School District Board of Trustees

District No. 2

Jack Duncan, Jr.

Veronica J. Esparza

William Carrasco

Cynthia “Cindy” Najera

District No. 3

Fancy Adams

Angelica Rodriguez

Ricardo Castellano

District No. 4

Jaime Martinez

Paul Guerra

District No. 5

Pablo Barrera

Gary Gandara

Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District

Proposition A

The issuance of $225,000,000 bonds for the construction, repair and replacement of waterworks system and sanitary sewer system and the levy of taxes adequate to provide for payment of the bonds.

Proposition B

The issuance of $225,000,000 refunding bonds for the refunding of any bonds outstanding at the time of issuance and the levy of taxes adequate to provide for payment for the returning bonds.

Paseo del Este Municipal Utility District No. 5 Board of Directors

Kristen Ortega

Veronica Lascurain

Gerardo Sanchez

Paseo del Este Municipal Utility District No. 10 Board of Directors

Ysrael Valencia

Luis Ortega

Antonio Gallardo

Town of Anthony

Mayor

Benjamin Romero, Jr.

Alderman Place No. 1

Fernando Ramirez

Jose Garcia

Alderman Place No. 2

Shawn Weeks

Town of Horizon City

Alderman Place No. 1

Matthew Gardea

Walter L. Miller

Alderman Place No. 2

Scott Quiroz

Alderman Place No. 4

Andres “Andy” Renteria

Alderman Place No. 6

Rafael “Ralph” Padilla, Jr.

Proposition A

The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the Town of Horizon City, Texas, at the rate of one-fourth (1/4) of one percent (1%) to continue providing revenue for the maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

El Paso County Emergency Services District No. 1

Proposition A

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in El Paso County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed one and one-half percent (1.5%) in any location in the district.

There are 217,404 registered voters eligible for this election. A total of 4,870 people voted during the early election period from April 19 to April 27.

For more information — such as to check if you’re registered, where to vote and what you need to vote — visit epcountyvotes.com.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.