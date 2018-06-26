Mattis: Fort Bliss, Goodfellow Air Force Base to house immigrants Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis confirmed Monday that two military bases will be used to house people in Homeland Security custody, one of which will be Fort Bliss.

Not giving specifics, Mattis said Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas and Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas could end up hosting immigrants within a month.

On Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the "tent city" in Tornillo, Texas, which is currently housing 326 children, will close Friday, July 13.

"The two bases, that is confirmed now that those will be the two bases, Goodfellow Air Force Base and Fort Bliss but the, I cannot confirm the specifics on how they'll be used," said Mattis. "We'll provide whatever support the Department of Homeland Security needs in order to house the people that they have under their custody so we will work that out week by week, the numbers obviously are dynamic so we'll have to stay flexible in our logistic support for Department of Homeland Security."

Back in 2016, McGregor Range in Doña Ana County, which is part of Fort Bliss, was used to house immigrants. However, it is unclear if that will once again be the case.