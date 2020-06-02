Matthew McConaughey and wife donate face masks to El Paso hospital

Matthew and Camila McConaughey are delivering masks donated by Lincoln Motor Company to hospitals across rural Texas. They did not make the trip to El Paso. (Photo from @McConaughey Twitter account)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – University Medical Center of El Paso received 25,000 surgical masks on Monday, courtesy of actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila McConaughey, on behalf of Lincoln Motor Company.

The donation is a portion of the more than 125,000 face masks the McConaugheys are delivering to select hospitals across Texas. The McConaugheys did not make the trip to El Paso, but sent the masks through United Parcel Service.

According to UMC, another 20,000 masks will be distributed to the El Paso County Medical Society.

The masks are being put to immediate use at UMC where many COVID-19 patients are being treated and cared for according to a release.

Jacob Cintron, President and CEO of UMC, acknowledged the vital necessity of masks to reduce the spread of infectious disease and thanked the couple on behalf of UMC and the El Paso community.

“The donation of surgical masks to the hospital, through UMC Foundation, is a milestone of generosity to the El Paso community,” said UMC Foundation Executive Director, Estela Casas.

Matthew and Camila McConaughey have been active in aiding the fight against Coronavirus, documenting their journey on Facebook and Instagram. Cintron suggests the community thank the duo and their partners through their accounts, @officialmcconaughey, @camilamcconaughey, @iamcamilaalves, @torchnet, or @licolnmotorco.