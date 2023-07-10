HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting an eighth fungal meningitis death associated with an outbreak from cosmetic procedures in Matamoros.

Along with the increased death toll, the CDC is reporting there are 10 confirmed cases and 10 probable cause cases based on spinal tap results.

The CDC, along with other health agencies, are responding to the outbreak among patients who had procedures under epidural anesthesia in Mexico.

“Officials identified two clinics associated with the outbreak: River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3,” the CDC stated. Both clinics were closed on May 13.

Labs received signals consistent with Fusarium solani, a species of fungi, which had a fatality rate of more than 40% during an outbreak in Durango, Mexico, the CDC stated.

The symptoms for meningitis include fever, headaches, a stiff neck, photophobia and an altered mental status, officials say.

Earlier this month, ValleyCentral spoke with a Brownsville mother who is battling the fungal infection following a procedure at the River Side clinic. Crystal Villegas described her initial symptoms as abnormally painful headaches and a stiff neck.

“I have a slurred speech right now. My eyes aren’t focusing like they used to. My three spots are to the restroom, the bed or to this lounge chair in the hospital. I’m stuck in one room for two months already,” Villegas said.

The CDC urges those who had procedures at the two clinics between January 1 and May 13 to go to the nearest emergency room as soon as possible, even if they are not displaying symptoms.

“Starting treatment right away if you are found to have fungal meningitis greatly increases the likelihood of survival,” the CDC stated.