EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Attorney’s Office obtained a temporary restraining order against a massage parlor in West El Paso Thursday.

According to the El Paso County Attorney’s Office, alleged illegal activity has been occurring at Tokyo Massage located on 5435 N Mesa, Ste. C, since March 2022. Tokyo Massage was reportedly shut down Thursday night pending the outcome of a Preliminary Injunction hearing scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30.

Courtesy of the El Paso County Attorney’s Office

The investigation into the massage parlor business revealed alleged repeated violations, including operating without a license, employment of unlicensed therapists, and evidence that sexual services were offered on the premises, according to the El Paso County Attorney’s Office.

The El Paso County Attorney’s Office also adds, Tokyo Massage’s customer base was almost exclusively male, and also advertised erotic services. The investigation also showed the massage parlor reportedly has a reputation for providing sexual services on the premises.

The evidence in the case against the business was presented Thursday in the 448th District Court, and the request for a temporary restraining order was approved. The massage parlor was reportedly closed yesterday and will remain closed at least until Jan. 30, when the court will hear evidence to consider the approval of a Preliminary Injunction.