EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bishop Mark Seitz and the Catholic Diocese of El Paso will hold a commemoration Mass Tuesday morning to mark the one month anniversary of the August 3 terrorist attack at Walmart.

The special Mass is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3 at St. Patrick Cathedral, located at 1118 N. Mesa in West-Central El Paso.

“We continue to ask for prayer during this time of need for those affected by this serious and grave tragedy,” Seitz said.