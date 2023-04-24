THROCKMORTON COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There was a credible threat made to Throckmorton Collegiate Independent School District on Sunday, April 23.

Around 2:00 p.m., Throckmorton County Sherriff’s Office (TCSO) was notified of a threat of a potential mass casualty event at Throckmorton Collegiate ISD according to a public service announcement.

After investigation, officers determined the threat to be credible and viable. TSCO deployed crews from Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) and the 39th Judicial District Juvenile Officer to aid in the apprehension of the suspect.

The suspect was apprehended around 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Any firearm that was accessible to the suspect was surrendered to TSCO per the request of the parent.

TSCO is working with the 39th Judicial District Juvenile Court to ensure the safety of students and staff. In the next few days, a heavy presence of crews from TSCO, TXDPS and TPWD will be on campus.

Officers ask parents and students to be aware of this incident and contact school administrators if they have any concerns or questions. At this time, TSCO believes the incident has been avoided due to the apprehension of the person who made threats. The suspects’ name has not been released at this time and BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.