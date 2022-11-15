UPDATE: Fire dispatchers confirm that seven people have been transported to the hospital with what are being called non-life-threatening injuries. The number of vehicles that were involved or what led up to the crash has not been released at this time.

ORIGINAL EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – “A mass casualty crash” along U.S. 54 has closed all lanes going north, according to fire dispatchers.

The crash happened a little after 5 p.m. at U.S. 54 North at Kenworthy. Fire dispatchers say 10 rescue units are on the scene, but no one has been transported at this time.

TxDOT officials have diverted traffic from U.S. 54, with travelers forced to exit at Sun Valley. Officials add that traffic is backed up to Hondo Pass.

This is a developing story and we will update this as soon as we learn more information here on KTSM.com and in our newscasts at 6 and 10 p.m.