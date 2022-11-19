EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a man who chased a store clerk with a knife in El Paso’s Mission Valley.

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at approximately 2:34 a.m., a man wearing a skull mask walked into the Circle K at 8855 North Loop. The suspect was armed with a knife and jumped over the counter, rushing towards the store clerk. The clerk ran out of the Circle K and was chased by the suspect. The victim ran to a neighboring business where he waited for help. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants with cargo pockets, neon work gloves, and gray athletic shoes.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this man should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: Crime Stoppers of El Paso. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.