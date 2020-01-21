Martin Luther King Jr. history in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today, Americans honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This holiday is intended as a day of service, and a time to empower and strengthen communities.

You might remember El Paso’s own “Douglass Grammar and High School” led the way in Texas on civil rights when it became one of the first desegregated schools in the 1960s.

President Ronald Regan signed a bill in 1983 declaring the third Monday of January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday now in its 37th anniversary.

Starting early this morning organizations throughout the borderland gathered to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with a day of service.

The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank held its 25th annual MLK day of service event–honoring the word of King when he said quote: ‘together fearless we count’ and using it to bring awareness to census 2020.

Across town, in central El Paso, the MC call center celebrated by providing warm lunch meals for the neighborhood while collecting hundreds of nonperishable food items.

“It makes me feel wonderful because the neighborhood and the community is working together to keep the dream of m=Martin Luther King Jr. alive because his motto was doing for others, and one of the things he always asks is what are you doing for others, so we’re trying to do for others,” Doris Taylor president of MC Call Board of Directors, tells KTSM.

Taylor explained that while many may see today as a day off, people should be reminded what the meaning behind the holiday is and why serving one another is so much more than a good deed.