LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of DUI.

Lynch, 36, a former running back, most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks.

Officers arrested Lynch following a traffic stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, they said. Officers suspected Lynch was impaired and took him to jail.

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch walks off the field after NFL football practice, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Lynch played for the then-Oakland Raiders for the 2017-2018 season.

8 News Now first reported the news Tuesday morning.

An attorney for Lynch, Richard Schonfeld, declined to comment.

This is a developing story.