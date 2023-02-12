ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Pennsylvania facility last year.

The workers had to be rescued after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank on June 9, 2022. Authorities had to cut a hole in the tank to rescue the two workers. Both were taken to the hospital, one of them by helicopter.

According to OSHA, the fine has been labeled as a serious citation. The citation states that Mars Wrigley did not make sure that the employees had the proper knowledge of how to clean the chocolate tank located in the facility.

OSHA fined Mars Wrigley more than $14,500 for the incident.

“The safety of our Associates and outside contractors is a top priority for our business. As always, we appreciate OSHA’s collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review,” a Mars Wrigley spokesperson said.

The workers who were contracted to clean the tank were from an outside agency and did not work for Mars Wrigley directly.