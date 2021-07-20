Marine walks miles from San Diego, reaches El Paso to bring awareness over deported veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The inaugural “Walk the Line” march to bring deported veterans home initiative started on June 28 in San Diego, CA. has now reached El Paso on Tuesday after many miles by foot.

USMC Veteran and CEO/Founder of the American Veterans Homefront Initiative, Ramon Castro, will be joined with local supporters in a peaceful rally in Downtown El Paso as the Repatriate our Patriots organizations.



LULAC (League of Latino American Citizens) and recently Hector Barajas, a U.S. Army Deported Veteran who nearly fought 10 years to become an American Citizen will accompany Mr. Castro as the USMC Veteran continues on his journey across the U.S./Mexico Border to bring awareness to Washington DC to seek immediate relief for deported American Veterans who have served their country.



The rally will start at 6:00 p.m. at San Jacinto Plaza ( 114 W. Mills Ave.) on Tuesday.

The American Veterans Homefront Initiative said it’s call-to-action outlines three clear goals and asks that the current Biden-Harris administration and U.S. Congress to take swift and bold actions on the following:

1) Implement, streamline the process for service members and veterans to become citizens immediately.

2) Halt deportation of American Veterans.

3) Pardon all American Veterans who have been deported and bring them home.

The walk crossed states California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. It will end on August 11, 2021, near Brownsville, TX.

The American Veterans Homefront Initiative is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that works solely on contributions. For more information, visit www.americanveteranshomefrontinitiative.com.

