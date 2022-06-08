GLAMIS, Calif. — An aircraft belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing crashed Wednesday near Glamis, a spokesperson with the aviation unit confirmed to FOX 5.

The aircraft was a MV-22B Osprey, First Lt. Duane Kampa said.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is an aviation unit of the United States Marine Corps.

Military and civilian first responders were on site.

Glamis is an area in Imperial County, east of San Diego County.

FOX 5 spoke with military aviation expert and crash investigator Richard Martindell, who says Ospreys do seem to have a higher crash rate.

“Looking at the Air Force statistics for the Osprey, they’re running about a 6.0 per hundred thousand hours accident rate which is high. Most transport aircraft run around under 2.0, so that’s three times the transport aircraft number,” Martindell said.

No further information was immediately available about the crash.

