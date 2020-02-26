Mariachis for moms happening in El Paso this May

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It is never too early to begin planning how you will celebrate your mom this year, and Mariachis for moms might be the perfect way to celebrate.

The show will be held this May 9, at the El Paso County Coliseum. For tickets Click Here.

The El Paso Youth Symphony Orchestra (EPYSO()) is El Paso’s only progressive, international, and multi-level youth symphony, according to a release.

Music Director Maestro Philip Gabriel Garcia revitalized the orchestra in 1993 while he was a senior at Hanks High School.

EPYSO is celebrating its 27th anniversary. They have performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City, three cruises, and are currently preparing to go on a Disney Dream Tour this June.

According to a release, the EPYSO will be returning to New York City for a performance at the Carnegie Hall on June 28, 2021.

In July of 2022, the youth orchestra has been invited to take Mariachis for Moms to the Apollo Theatre in Greece as well as to Acropolis for the Festival of the Aegean.

This will be the first time Mariachis Music will be performed in those venues and in Greece according to the Mayor of Syros, Giorgos Marangos.