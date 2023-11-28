EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Marathon Petroleum Corp. awarded $75,000 in matching funds to nine Borderland nonprofit organizations as part of the 8th annual El Paso Giving Day.

The gift was announced Tuesday, Nov. 28 during an event at Paso del Norte Community Foundation headquarters in Downtown El Paso.

Organizations included: El Pasoans Fighting Hunger; El Paso Zoological Society; Green Hope Project; Insights Science Discovery; Second Chance Wildlife Rescue; The Frontera Land Alliance; Kelly Center for Hunger Relief; Moms on Board; and Paso Del Norte Trail.

“Marathon Petroleum is committed to investing, strengthening and helping improve the quality of life in our region,” said VJ Smith, government and public affairs at Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Held on Oct. 19, El Paso Giving Day is “about coming together as a community and supporting nonprofit organizations’ essential programs and services for the region’s residents,” according to a news release.

The El Paso community raised $1.3 million with over 7,000 donations from more than 5,500 donors.

“We are grateful to Marathon Petroleum for the generous financial support they have pledged to local nonprofits through El Paso Giving Day,” said Tracy J. Yellen, chief executive officer for the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. “With their $75,000 in matching funds, Marathon Petroleum is inspiring philanthropy for nonprofit organizations and doubling their impact for hunger relief and the environment.”