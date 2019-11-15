Many unite after Cielo Vista Walmart opens for the first time since Aug. 3 mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Cielo Vista Walmart where 22 people were killed and more than two dozen were seriously injured on Aug. 3, opened to the public on Thursday morning.

“This is my Walmart because I come to this place all the time, and I miss this place a lot and I am very happy they are open again. It was a good experience coming in, with everyone greeting you,” Walmart customer Alfredo Miledi said.

El Paso and other out-of-town community members came together to show resiliency even months after the tragedy.

“I came down here from California, and I am here today to support Walmart and its customers because we need to get the community together no matter what and be united,” Cielo Vista Walmart customer said.

Other members of the community also say this is a big step for El Pasoans to show the Sun City will not be defined by the terrible event that happened just three months ago.

“I made it a point to get up early to be here. To show my support to El Paso, to the families that lost loved ones, to Walmart, and maybe to show the Nation that you can’t hold El Paso down very long,” Alecia McKinney said.

Walmart officials say as the store resumes its retail operations, they will continue to honor the victims and are focused on helping the community heal.

“The 30-foot high Grand Candela will stand as a tribute to each of the lives lost on August 3 and a testament to the light of hope that radiates from the El Paso community,” Walmart Vice President Todd Peterson said.

Walmart also says their role does not end with the reopening of the store nor when the permanent memorial is completed in early December.

One patient remains

One of the 25 injured during the shooting remains at Del Sol Medical Center, hospital officials said.

“Following the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 11 victims were transported and treated at Del Sol Medical Center,” a statement said. “As of November 14, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. MT, our patient status has not changed. One patient remains in this hospital and is in critical condition.”