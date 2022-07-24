EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Some teachers have already returned back to work as some schools start class Monday. For the bigger districts, school starts Aug. 1, which means teachers go back Monday, July 25 for Staff Development week.

The first 9 weeks session begins August 1 for El Paso Independent School District (EPISD), Ysleta ISD, and Socorro ISD schools. Tornillo ISD, Canutillo ISD, and Gadsden ISD will also follow the same schedule. Northwest Early College High School 9th graders will begin school Aug. 1 while 10, 11, & 12th grade begin August 8.

Gadsden ISD will also begin the school year with its newly implemented “Early Out Wednesdays” schedule in which a majority of the Wednesdays during the school year, students will be let out of school two hours early.

San Elizario ISD will welcome back students for the 1st day of school Tuesday, July 26. Clint ISD students return to the classroom July 25.

Staff development is for teachers, educators, and staff to prepare themselves for the arrival of students. In some instances, teachers are moving into an entirely different grade level than from what they taught in the previous school year. Teachers are moving into different classroom and setting up their rooms for students to arrive. Teachers undergo trainings during the week like mental health preparedness, newer methods and strategies for communicating with students,

This week also serves as the time when districts will allow students to meet their teachers before the academic school year begins and for new student orientation for incoming 9th graders.

