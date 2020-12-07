Many small business employees in Texas will soon be able to get COVID-19 rapid testing at their workplace

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many small business employees in Texas will soon have the opportunity for rapid COVID-19 testing right at their workplace.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management launched a testing pilot program aiming to help small businesses administer tests to their own employees.

Through the program, TDEM would provide local chamber of commerce organizations with testing supplies that they would then allocate to local small businesses that choose to participate.

“This rapid testing pilot program will protect the safety of small business owners, their employees, and Texas consumers as we continue to combat COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott.

The program was developed using the framework of the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program for Texas school systems, which ensures rapid testing for all Texas teachers.

The launch will include six participating chamber of commerce organizations but will ramp up across the state, the governor’s office says. Chamber organizations include: Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, Edinburg Chamber of Commerce, El Paso Chamber of Commerce, Laredo Chamber of Commerce, and the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.