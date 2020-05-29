Manhunt: ICE seeks fugitive considered ‘armed and dangerous’

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for an immigrant fugitive wanted in connection with a missing-persons case out of the Seattle area, and officials say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) teamed up with local law enforcement Thursday in the search for Jorge Omar Alcantara-Gonzalez.

Alcantara-Gonzalez is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Ian Eckles, 41, who has been missing out of Kent, Wash., since mid-May.

Alcantara-Gonzalez is a Mexican citizen who is in the United States illegally, according to an ICE news release. Between 2018 and 2019, Alcantara-Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on multiple occasions and “released back into the community despite multiple immigration detainers,” the release sa id.

According to the notice released by Kittitas County, Alcantara-Gonzalez was last seen wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants. He may also be in possession of a red MSR Hubba Hubba camping tent with red poles and gray rainfly.

If you see Alcantara-Gonzalez or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call KITTCOM at (509) 925-8534 or dial 911.

Alcantara-Gonzalez should be considered armed and dangerous.